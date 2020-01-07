Man killed in Hub City hit-and-run identified

Armando Rocha (Source: Forrest County Jail)
By WDAM Staff | January 7, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 4:38 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The man killed in a hit-and-run in Hattiesburg over the weekend has been identified.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said 51-year-old Thomas Denham, of Indiana, was hit and killed on Broadway Drive around 11 a.m. Saturday.

After the deadly hit-and-run, Hattiesburg police reached out to the public to find the older model blue Ford pickup truck that hit Denham and the driver responsible.

Officers located the vehicle and driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Officers located the vehicle and driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run around 4 p.m. Saturday. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

HPD officials said the suspect, 37-year-old Armando Rocha, was arrested on South Gate Road around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Rocha is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death. He is being held at the Forrest County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The hit-and-run is still being investigated by Hattiesburg police.

