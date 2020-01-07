Man killed in Hub City hit-and-run identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The man killed in a hit-and-run in Hattiesburg over the weekend has been identified.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said 51-year-old Thomas Denham, of Indiana, was hit and killed on Broadway Drive around 11 a.m. Saturday.
After the deadly hit-and-run, Hattiesburg police reached out to the public to find the older model blue Ford pickup truck that hit Denham and the driver responsible.
HPD officials said the suspect, 37-year-old Armando Rocha, was arrested on South Gate Road around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Rocha is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death. He is being held at the Forrest County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The hit-and-run is still being investigated by Hattiesburg police.
