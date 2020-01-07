Man accused of shooting at Jones Co. deputy now in custody

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Taylorsville man accused of shooting at a Jones County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on New Year’s Day is now in custody.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said Ralston Sinclair Keyes was arrested by Jones County deputies shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Keyes was wanted for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and officials said he was considered to be armed and dangerous. Jones County Crime Stoppers was offering a reward for information leading to Keyes’ arrest.
Keyes will have his initial court appearance in Jones County on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Berlin said.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.