Man accused of shooting at Jones Co. deputy now in custody
Ralston Sinclair Keys is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff | January 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 5:08 PM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Taylorsville man accused of shooting at a Jones County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on New Year’s Day is now in custody.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said Ralston Sinclair Keyes was arrested by Jones County deputies shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Keyes was wanted for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and officials said he was considered to be armed and dangerous. Jones County Crime Stoppers was offering a reward for information leading to Keyes’ arrest.

Keyes will have his initial court appearance in Jones County on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Berlin said.

