Lockdowns lifted at all but 2 state prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Corrections lifted the lockdown for all but two prisons.
Chickasaw County and Yazoo County Correctional Facilities remain on lockdown.
The prisons were placed on lockdown last week amid ongoing violence and safety concerns across the state.
Lawmakers have already called for a federal investigation into MDOC.
Five people were killed in the prisons last week, including four as a result of gang violence. Investigators say Gangster Disciples and Vice Lords have been fighting inside the prisons.
