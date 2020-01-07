Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say one person has been fatally shot and another wounded at a Walmart store in New Orleans. New Orleans Police said a man was detained for questioning after the shooting Monday evening in the city's Gentilly district. A police statement said a city police officer who was working a secondary employment security detail at the store had taken the man in custody. Authorities say a male victim was found elsewhere in a store aisle with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say a female victim had a gushot wound to the foot and was in stable condition. The names of those involved weren't immediately released.