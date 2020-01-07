Group rallies for prison reform at state capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of people are protesting in Jackson for prison reform.
The Mississippi Poor People's Campaign hold their rally outside the Mississippi state capitol tuesday morning, calling for prison reform in the state.
They're joined by family members of incarcerated people, people formerly in prison, and others.
They want reforms to protect the safety, health, dignity and constitutional rights of people in prisons.
The rally comes amid unrest in the state’s prison systems, include inmate deaths, gang fights and lockdowns.
