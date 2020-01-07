Forrest County Sheriff’s Department holds swearing in ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A swearing in ceremony was held Monday for members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies, investigators and jail staff all took their oaths to represent the department faithfully and with integrity in their service to the community.
Sheriff Charlie Sims, who was himself sworn in earlier in the day, presided over the ceremony.
He spoke to the group about the commitment he expects his department to have in honoring the faith and confidence given to them by the people they represent.
Sims says he expects those taking their oaths to commit themselves to serve the people of the county with the utmost respect and professionalism.
“We’re going to serve this county with courtesy, respect and we’re going to be professional but taking care of the people’s needs is first and foremost.” Sims said. “Our commitment to this county is first and foremost, and I have no doubt that we’re going to go forward and do some good things for Forrest County.”
Sims went on to tell those attending the event that his department will respond to the concerns of the public in an honest and impartial manner.
Joining those during the ceremony were about a dozen new hires for the department, which was approved earlier by the Board of Supervisors.
