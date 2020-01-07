First Alert: Another bright, sunny day for the Pine Belt

We’ll have to watch that closely for the possibility of severe storms Saturday morning and afternoon. The SPC already has us under an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe storms with all threats being possible. Right now, we’re way too far out for specifics, but this is the set-up that is known for producing severe weather in south Mississippi. Be sure to keep checking back in. Sunday will be better with sunny skies before more rain move in to start off next week.