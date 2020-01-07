First Alert: Another bright, sunny day for the Pine Belt

We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Today will be nice and sunny with highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening. Lows will be in the low 30s. Tomorrow will be nice and sunny as well with highs in the low 60s.
Temperatures will start to rise by Thursday as we warm back up into the low 70s under cloudy skies.
Scattered thunderstorms arrive on Friday in advance of our next system that arrives on Saturday.
We’ll have to watch that closely for the possibility of severe storms Saturday morning and afternoon. The SPC already has us under an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe storms with all threats being possible. Right now, we’re way too far out for specifics, but this is the set-up that is known for producing severe weather in south Mississippi. Be sure to keep checking back in. Sunday will be better with sunny skies before more rain move in to start off next week.
