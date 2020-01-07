DJ Transit holds town hall meetings for Pine Belt residents

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - DJ Transit held their annual town hall meetings on Tuesday in Bay Springs and Laurel.
The event highlighted the success the program had in 2019 and goals for the coming year.
These meetings allow people the opportunity to share insight on community needs as well as how to enhance access to the program in rural areas.
DJ Transit is a nonprofit organization that operates non-emergency affordable transportation at a reduced cost to the public.
Deshella Butler, executive director of DJ Transit, says the program bridges the gap for people that have challenges getting available transportation to life quality events.
“This program is important because community transportation enables people to have a quality of life,” Butler said. “Whether it’s going to the doctor, whether it’s going to get groceries that you need for the household, whether it’s getting to work, everyone needs mobility, and we are here to offer that service.”
Across the nation, every successful community supports transportation, recognizing the value and impact this sort of service provides to the residents that live there.
These public hearings and town hall meetings are held annually as a grant application requirement of the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
