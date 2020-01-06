USM’s Watkins, Williams ready to take talents to the next level

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two University of Southern Miss football players attempt to make the leap from the college into the professional ranks during the offseason.
Golden Eagles’ junior wide receiver Quez Watkins declared for the 2020 NFL Draft after USM’s lost to rival Tulane Green Wave 30-13 in the Armed Forces Bowl Saturday.
Watkins took to Twitter after the game to announce his decision.
The Alabama native caught 150 passes for 2,250 yards and 16 touchdowns during his time at USM, making him the top receiver in the Conference USA.
Senior defensive back Ty Williams made his decision on a Facebook post, and later onto Twitter, to continue his journey to be in the NFL.
The Charleston, MS. native transferred to USM in his junior year after two years under head coach Buddy Stevens at East Mississippi Community College.
While at Southern Miss, Williams had 98 total tackles with 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, 22 pass deflections, and a forced fumble. He was a punt/kickoff returner during his tenure with the Golden Eagles.
Williams has not official declared to the draft, however, he is considered eligible to be in the draft comes in April.
