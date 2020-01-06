Newly elected officials take office in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In November, Jones County elected three new supervisors and a new sheriff.
Those officials got to work on Monday with their first board meeting of the new year.
Larry Dykes, Tavares Comegys and Phil Dickerson were the new supervisors at the meeting, while Joe Berlin took over as sheriff.
Berlin plans to work closely with the board.
“We’re gonna work together with the Board of Supervisors and all the surrounding agencies because this is just what we need to do,” Berlin said.
Dykes is a former sheriff and takes over as the Beat 2 Supervisor.
“One of the main objectives of this board, the new Board of Supervisors in Jones County is to be more open with the people and let people know what’s going on with their tax dollars,” Dykes said.
