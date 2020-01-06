2 men wanted for questioning in Hattiesburg shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are looking for two men for questioning in an ongoing shooting investigation.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said police want to speak with Aries Harris, 26, and Phillip Little, 20, about a shooting that happened on 7th Street near Mobile Street on Dec. 15. Moore said both men are from Hattiesburg.
If you have any information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Harris or Little, you’re asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
