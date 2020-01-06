Lucky Rabbit keeps holiday cheer with “Christmas Vacation” themed set

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lucky Rabbit is continuing Christmas in the Pine Belt as continue to show off their themed set.
Lucky Rabbit is calling it the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The set up is in a 20x20 room where people can find items and music from the 1989 movie.
Dusty Cochran and Maddie Welsh are regular Lucky Rabbit goers and love the experience of the themed rooms. They said that,
“We just really enjoy this place. It’s always fun to look around,” said Cochran.
The Lucky Rabbit plans to continue themed sets in order to keep people coming.
January 11, 2020 is the last day to visit the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” Set at Lucky Rabbit.
