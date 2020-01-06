Local blood bank calls on donors to help patients during critical shortage.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant in Hattiesburg has declared a critical shortage of blood as providers from around the country have less than a two days’ supply of necessary blood types.
The busy holiday season resulted in over 21,000 fewer donations than expected for Vitalant, and since January is Blood Donor Awareness Month, they are encouraging donors to volunteer in increasing supply.
Vitalant’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ralph Vassallo, said that having the blood supply available helps patients every day and helps Vitalant be ready for whenever there is a critical need for blood.
“We strive to maintain a 4-day supply of blood just to provide what patients need, and currently we’re at less than half that for certain blood types,” said Vassallo. “Blood on the shelf helps patients every day—for traumas, cancer treatments and critical transfusions—and enables us to be ready if disaster strikes.”
The demand for blood can quickly exceed supply as every two second someone will need blood, but new donations are coming daily.
All blood types and components are in short supply, with a special need for platelets and type O blood donations, considering platelets have a very short shelf life of only five days and type O-negative blood is the universal blood type that can help stabilize all patients.
Vitalant needs to collect more than 35,000 blood products per week to meet national patient needs and 250 blood products per day to meet local patients needs in Mississippi.
For more information or to schedule a donation, call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) or visit here.
