Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI-INMATES MISSING
1 of 2 escapees from troubled Mississippi prison in custody
One of two prisoners believe to have escaped from a Mississippi prison recently rocked by violence has been found. The Mississippi Department of Corrections tweeted early Sunday that 42-year-old David May was in custody. Corrections officials said on Facebook that May and 27-year-old Dillion Williams were discovered missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman early Saturday. May is serving a life sentence for two aggravated assault convictions and Williams is serving a 40-year sentence for residential burglary and aggravated assault. Detention facilities across the state are on lockdown following a week of violence that has resulted in five inmate deaths.
AP-OXFORD POLICE-NEW CHIEF
McCutchen to take helm of Oxford Police Department on Monday
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Oxford Police Department is getting a new police chief _ sort of. Capt. Jeff McCutchen will be officially sworn in Monday as the department's top cop, but it won't be that big of a change. McCutchen has been running the 100-person department for the last 11 months as interim chief when former chief Joey East took leave to run for Lafayette County sheriff. For most of 2019, the 17-year law enforcement veteran kept the status quo at the department. The Oxford Eagle reports he plans to slightly alter the depart command structure but will keep in place two programs focused on new hires and in-house communications.
MILITARY MONUMENT
New veterans' monument will replace one toppled by tornado
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — The site is being cleared for a new military monument in a central Mississippi community. The work in Philadelphia is happening eight months after a tornado destroyed a monument to the fallen soldiers of Neshoba County. People are in the process of raising $100,000 for the new monument, which will be lower to the ground and sturdier in bad weather. Col. Ray Crocker is vice chairman of the Fallen Soldiers Monument Committee. He says organizers are trying to raise half the money by the end of February. Plans are to dedicate the monument on Memorial Day.
RADIO STATIONS SOLD
2 black-owned radio stations in Mississippi are being sold
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Two black-owned radio stations that broadcast in southwest Mississippi and central Louisiana are being sold. The buyer is another African American businessperson. Diana Nutter of Natchez is one of the current owners of WMIS-AM and WTYJ-FM. She says her family has a nearly 80-year history of being the voice of the black community in the area. Gregory Adams is buying the stations that are based in Natchez. He is a military veteran and has owned the Wilk-Amite Record newspaper since 2014. The buyout awaits approval of the Federal Communications Commission. It's a 90-day process with a little more than 40 days left.
T25-AUBURN-MISSISSIPPI STATE
McCormick's 28 keep No. 8 Auburn perfect with 80-68 win
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — J'Von McCormick scored a career-high 28 points to lead No. 8 Auburn to an 80-68 win over Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Auburn placed five players in double figures. Samir Doughty had 15 points, and Isaac Okoro finished with 14. Danjel Purifoy scored 11 points, and Austin Wiley had 10 points and five blocked shots. McCormick went 9 for 17 from the field and 8 for 11 at the line. The senior guard also had four assists and two steals.
SHIPBUILDING CONTRACT
Mississippi shipyard receives $453M US Navy contract
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi shipyard has been awarded a $453 million contract to provide support to U.S. Navy cruisers and destroyers. The Defense Department contract for Ingalls Shipuilding calls for planning yard design services. Ingalls was the only shipyard included in the contract. The work will take place almost exclusively in Pascagoula with the shipyard’s designers, engineers, logisticians, planners, program managers and others. Ingalls is one of the largest private employers in Mississippi. Some of its workers commute from Alabama and other places.