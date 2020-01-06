Lamar County swears in newly elected public officials

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are several new public figures in Lamar County.
A swearing in ceremony was held Monday morning for the new officials. Among those sworn in were Terry Bass and Mitch Brent, who are the newest members of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors.
Bass is replacing District 3 Supervisor Joe Bounds, who retired.
“I want to thank the good Lord above for this opportunity,” Bass said. “Thank the people of Lamar County who elected me. I look forward to working for the people if Lamar County and the new board. I think it will be good.”
Brent is replacing District 4 Supervisor Phillip Carlisle.
“I’ve always been involved in community service my entire adult life,” Brent said. “This was kind of the next natural progression for me, trying to hold an office and give back to the county in that way.”
Bass says he worked in the county road department for more than 20 years. He plans to further invest in road matters as a supervisor.
“I just wanted to take it to the next level and continue to help the people of Lamar County,” Bass said. “I want to continue to keep our roads and bridges and make sure we are doing the job they want us to do.”
Brent says one of his goals is to keep Lamar County a great place for people to live.
“Lamar County is already in great shape,” Brent said. “I’m not coming in here trying to reinvent the wheel. I just want to improve wherever I can. I want to plug in wherever I can to keep Lamar County on the right track. It really is a great county to live in.”
Following the swearing in ceremony, the county held its first Board meeting of the new year, in which Warren Byrd was elected board president and Steve Lampton was elected board vice president.
