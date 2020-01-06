Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Amber Ramirez had four of her seven 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 25-point outing and No. 20 Arkansas cruised to an 86-70 win over Auburn. Chelsea Dungee, who added 19 points, had seven of her nine first-quarter points to cap off a 10-point run for a 12-9 lead midway through the first quarter. After an Auburn basket, Ramirez scored the next 11 points, including 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions. Her 3-pointer in the final minute made it 26-12 after one quarter. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way. Daisa Alexander and Brooke Moore had 19 points apiece for the Tigers,