First Alert: Cool and sunny to begin the week

We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. Today will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening with clouds moving in. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
Clouds will move out by tomorrow morning leaving us sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures will start to rise by Thursday as we warm back up into the low 70s under cloudy skies.
Scattered thunderstorms arrive on Friday in advance of our next system that arrives on Saturday. We’ll have to watch that closely for the possibility of severe storms Saturday morning and afternoon. The SPC already has us under a slight risk for severe storms with all threats being possible. Right now, we’re way too far out for specifics, so be sure to keep checking back in.
