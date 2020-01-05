First Alert: Clear skies Sunday entering a warm Monday

For tonight expect clear skies with lows in the lower 40s.
Monday look to be sunny with highs around 70. Mostly clear on Monday night with lows in the upper 40s.
Sunny and cool on Tuesday with highs around 60 and lows in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 20% chance for a stray shower. Highs will be around 70.
On Friday, showers and thunderstorms are likely with highs in the lower to mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday appears to have the best chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 70%. Saturday night the rain exits the area with lows in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies return on Sunday with highs around 60.
