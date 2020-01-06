Family speaks out on loved one killed in Parchman

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Penitentiary is under investigation after gang violence and gang related deaths.
Inmate Roosevelt Holliman died Thursday last week during the gang violence that happened at Parchmen.
Jefferie Holliman, the mother of Roosevelt said she was informed of Roosevelt’s death after her daughter received a call about what happened to him.
“They had called to talk to my daughter to tell her that my son was dead and we was told, that the guards gave the keys to inmates and they stabbed him multiple times in the face, chest, stomach,” said Holliman.
Roosevelt was sentenced to 12 years in prison and was expected to be released on Jun. 15, 2021.
The family got to speak with Roosevelt before his death.
“He sounded good because this was his last year, he was coming home next year,” said Holliman. “He sounded happy.”
The Mississippi Department of Corrections has issued a lock down of state, private and regional facilities.
The investigation is ongoing.
