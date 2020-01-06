Covington Co. School District emphasizes servant leadership at meeting

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County teachers and administrators gathered for a school meeting to learn about servant leadership on Monday.
The meeting was held at the Seminary Baptist Church. Superintendent Babette Duty held the meeting so perspectives can change in and out of the classroom.
“It’s to get us refocused on what we are about as educators, which is having to do with kids,” Babette said.
The meeting also included a speech from author James Hunter.
Hunter is from Detroit and has written three books about servant leadership. Over 5.25 million copies have been sold. Hunter believes leadership starts within the person.
“The challenge is to move leadership from head to heart and heart to habit,” Hunter said.
Babette is planning on hosting future meetings to keep the school district accountable.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.