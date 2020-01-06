Affidavit: Kidnap suspect pretended dead mom’s baby was hers

Heidi Broussard and her daughter had been reported missing in Austin. Investigators found the infant along with the lifeless body of her mother at a home in the Houston area last month. (Source: KEYE/family photo/CNN)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Court records state a woman accused of kidnapping a Texas mother who was later found dead plotted to present the mother’s baby girl as her own.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter had been reported missing a week earlier in Austin.

An arrest affidavit for Magen Fieramusca states the 33-year-old abducted Broussard and packed her into the trunk of a car.

The document says Broussard’s body was later found in Fieramusca’s car, but no one has been charged with Broussard’s death.

