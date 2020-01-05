HPD investigates late night shooting at Dixie Drive Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a call of shots being fired inside of a residence in the 400 block of Dixie Drive around 1 a.m.
Officers discovered a male with a possible gunshot wound to the leg when they arrived. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for the non-life-threatening injury.
No other information was provided at the scene.
If you have any information, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.