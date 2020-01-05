Hattiesburg hosts first “Split-the-Pot” Pickleball Tournament

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Pickleball Associated hosted its new Split-the-Pot Tournament Saturday in the Payne Center at the University of Southern Mississippi campus .
The inaugural tournament featured about 80 players from across the Southeast.
Pickleball is a cross between tennis and ping pong, and tournament organizers say it’s growing in popularity.
“It’s basically like miniature tennis and a bigger ping pong,” said Amber Wascomb of the Hattiesburg Pickleball Association. “The scoring is kind of similar to volleyball, so when you’re serving, you can only get the point while you’re serving.”
“Anybody can play it, that’s what makes it nice,” said John Reid, a tournament participant from Petal. “Anybody can play it, it’s relatively cheap, and it’s just a lot of fun to play.”
Players from five surrounding states took part in the tournament.
