Giraffe exhibit, McCarty House Museum to open in fall of 2020

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 2020 will be a busy year for the development of many Hattiesburg tourist attractions.
At the Hattiesburg Zoo, work continues on a new giraffe exhibit, which is scheduled to open in the fall, but there are also more things happening at the there this year.
“We’ll also have a second concession stand and a pavilion with a large event space there and also, some other exhibits that you can’t see from Hardy Street that will all open at the same time,” said Salem Bunkheila, director of operations at the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.
Kamper Park is also getting an upgrade in 2020.
A new playground will be built there and a new water play structure will be constructed, which will be able to accommodate hundreds of children at the same time.
There will also be a lot of activity taking place at the Sixth Street Museum District in the coming year.
Work will begin on some outdoor exhibits at the African-American Military History Museum, as well as a new pavilion being constructed there.
Renovation work is also underway at the Oseola McCarty House Museum for its opening in the fall of 2020.
It will honor Oseola McCarty, the Hattiesburg washerwoman who donated much of her life savings for scholarships at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Also on Sixth Street, work continues at the Old Eureka School, which is being transformed into a civil rights museum.
“We have finished the historic renovations of the building itself and we’ll be working kind of 18-24 months on actually building the museum now inside of the old Eureka School,” Bunkheila said.
He also said 2020 will be a busy year for the Lake Terrace Convention Center and the Saenger Theater.
