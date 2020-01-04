First Alert: Clear skies and cool temperatures for the weekend

Look for clear skies and cold temperature tonight with lows in the lower to mid 30s. There is a chance for patchy frost as well.
Sunday looks to be sunny and cool with highs around 60. Sunday night look for lows to be around 40.
On Monday expect a mostly sunny day with clouds increasing late with a 20% chance for a shower after midnight. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s.
Expect clearing skies for Tuesday and a bit cooler with highs around 60 and lows in the mid 30s.
Sunny weather is on tap for Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. For
Thursday you can expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent for isolated showers with highs around 70. For
Friday expect shower and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid 70s. The chance for rain is 80%. On Friday look for a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms early the clearing skies by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.
