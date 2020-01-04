3-year-old boy rescued from well in Jefferson Davis County

Prentiss, Miss. (WLBT) - A 3-year-old was rescued from a well in Jefferson Davis County Saturday morning.
The initial 9-1-1 call came in at 9:57 a.m. regarding a young boy who had fallen into a well.
According to an official, the boy was playing in his yard on Black Polk Road in Prentiss when the incident happened.
With the help of the local sheriff’s department, police department and fire department, the boy was rescued around 11:30 a.m.
The boy did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries, but he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation anyway.
