Sumrall Sportsplex in rebuild after Dec. tornado

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Sports complex suffered severe damage when it was hit by an EF-3 tornado back in December.
Lamar County District 5 supervisor Dale Lucus says several of the dugouts, fences, light poles and many other structures need to be replaced.
“We’ve got to come back, all the poles have to be removed on fields two and three,” said Lucus. “These big 13,000-pound concrete poles are cracked from the wind. They are concrete. Both batting cages have to be totally rebuilt, all the crimson stone that was on the fields, the wind was blowing so hard it blew it off.”
Lucus says the holidays and rain have caused some delay in moving forward with recovery.
“It hit the week before Christmas.” said Lucus. “So, we had four days to work with our crews. Then we had Christmas, we worked two days. Then the next week we had New Year’s, which was this past Wednesday, we got to work two days. Now it’s rained two days. Basically, since the tornado hit, we’ve only had about eight working days.”
Lucus says the county has gotten several bids and is trying to get everything up and ready to go before the season starts, which is the beginning of April.
“We’ve got quotes coming in on replacing the lights on fields two and three,” said Lucus. “We’ve got people quoting us on fences. We’ve got to put roofs on this building and the dugouts.”
After the county has finished with the main fields, it will focus on repairing the practice field located on Highway 589.
These fields are used by kids from all over the district for youth sporting events.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.