Investigators search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Hattiesburg
The vehicle pictured above is an actual surveillance photo taken by a possible security camera close to the scene of the hit-and-run.
By Renaldo Hopkins | January 4, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST - Updated January 4 at 2:25 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning.

Investigators are looking for an older model blue Ford pickup truck they believed were involved in the incident. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Emergency officials responded to the hit-and-run just before 11 a.m in the 900 block of Broadway Drive.

A male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

