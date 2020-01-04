Investigators search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning.
Investigators are looking for an older model blue Ford pickup truck that resembles the photo below.
Emergency officials responded to the hit-and-run just before 11 a.m in the 900 block of Broadway Drive.
A male was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident is currently under investigation.
If you have any information, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
