Volunteer coach found dead after reported shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Presley Drive late Friday night.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the body was found when police responded to a reported shooting around 11 p.m.
According to a Facebook post by the Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation page, the identity of the body was Hattiesburg native John “Jay” Tarvin.
Tarvin served as a volunteer coach for Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation.
Moore said HPD is not releasing any further details at this time, but the death remains under investigation.
If you have any information that could help detectives, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
