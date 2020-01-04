Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Some systems affected by a cyberattack on the city of New Orleans last month are expected to be back online on Monday. A spokeswoman for the city said Thursday that public safety tools including the court system should be up and running on Jan. 6. Most of the more than 3,400 computers that were online at the time of the attack have been cleared to go back on the city's network. Other online systems are expected to be available again by the end of January. The city has given evidence to the FBI to determine the source of the attack.