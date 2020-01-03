Wayneboro police asks public for help in deadly Dec. shooting

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is appealing to the public to come forward with any information they may have on a deadly shooting that took place last month.
Just days before Christmas, shots were fired into the Waynesboro Apartment complex on Turner Street, leaving 13-year old Zachary Bishop Jr. dead and several others injured.
Zachary was playing a video game in one of the apartments when he was struck by a stray bullet. The others were outside at the time.
Chief Holt Ross says that his department has stepped up patrols in the area but they need someone to step up and say something.
“We have good people here and we ask that those people will step forward and help us out, it’s a bad mark not only upon the community but upon the city and the county as a whole,” Ross said. “Anybody that has information to come forward and talk to us, you can do so anonymously, we’d be more than willing to hear you out.”
Ross went on to say that the department is planning a forum with pastors and community leaders from that area in the coming days.
