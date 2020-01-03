Wash backpacks before school resumes, doctors advise

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - School will resume next week around Mississippi, and doctors are advising parents to wash your child’s backpack before they head back to class.
Dr. Timothy Quinn, a Family Practitioner in Ridgeland, says many diseases and infections are spread by contact. He says backpacks harbor contaminants that can be harmful to children. Washing the backpack will go a long way to prevent the spread of the flu or other viruses.
Dr. Quinn says he has personal experience. When his daughter was young he found moldy food left over in her backpack after long school breaks, and mold can really make you sick.
