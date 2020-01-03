State Rep. Jansen Owen hosts town hall meeting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Rep. Jansen Owen, of House District 106, held a town hall meeting in Lumberton Thursday evening to listen and talk with the community about what they feel needs to be addressed.
“Lumberton cares about Lumberton,” Owen said. “They want to see this community grow. They want to see their home grow. I’m excited to see some of the things we might can accomplish. There’s a lot of people here who are very enthusiastic about Lumberton’s future, and it’s a positive one. I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Owen says he has big goals for not just Lumberton, but the entire district.
“I want to see us grow our economy,” Owen said. “I want our teachers to be paid a livable salary. I want our students to come back to our communities, invest and raise families and be happy here.”
Owen leaves next week for his first legislative session. He says he plans to take what he’s learned from the community to Jackson.
“I’m excited to be able to go and represent the people of our community and fight for them,” Owen said. “Also, nervous, there’s a big learning curve, there’s a big body and a lot of moving parts. I plan to serve the people well.”
There will be another town hall meeting on Monday, Jan. 6 in Popularville.
Everyone in District 106 is encouraged to attend.
