R3SM recognized as top nonprofit by Mississippi Business Journal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg-based Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi has been named as one of the best nonprofit organizations in the state.
The Mississippi Business Journal recently recognized the group as one of 2019′s top nonprofits. About 40 other nonprofits across the state also received this year’s award.
R3SM repairs or rebuilds the homes of victims of natural disasters. It was organized in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina.
“Sometimes you do the work and you’re really not recognized and people don’t know exactly what you have been doing, so it really is a nudge to keep doing the work for the people and to fight even harder to help those in the most need,” said Mavis Creagh, Executive Director of R3SM.
R3SM serves a 10-county area in South Mississippi.
There are about 20,000 nonprofit organizations in the Magnolia State.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.