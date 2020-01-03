Reward offered for man who shot at Jones County deputy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who shot at a Jones County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop earlier this week.
Ralston S. Keys is wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer after shooting a deputy’s car on Wednesday. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Jones County Crime Stoppers has offered a reward for information leading to Keys’ arrest.
“He’s a danger to the entire community,” said Wilbur Chamberlin of Jones County Crime Stoppers. “If he’s willing to shoot at a police officer that’s making a traffic stop, there’s no telling who else he may shot at. We are asking the public to not confront the individual or speak to him in any way. But if you have information, either call Crime Stoppers or the sheriff’s department and let the professionals handle it.”
If you have any information regarding Keys’ whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867 or the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. If your information leads to his arrest, you could be in store for a reward.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.