Renovation work done at R3SM Volunteer House

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About three dozen volunteers from the Midwest are helping Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi with some repairs this week, and much of that work is being done at the organization’s Volunteer House.
More than 30 people from Amish communities in Indiana are renovating the kitchen and dining area in the century-old house. They’re also doing some exterior work.
The volunteers began the week doing roofing work in Wayne County, but shifted their focus to mostly interior work, due to steady rainfall over the last couple of days.
“Actually, it worked out good for R3SM, because we’re getting a lot of love here at the Volunteer House, some work that we just don’t have time to do,” said Chris Adams, Volunteer Coordinator with the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church.
“The kitchen and dining room have been repainted, the baseboards and everything, so it looks brand new, it’s a different paint color, we’re even getting a new floor for the dining area,” said Mavis Creagh, executive director of R3SM.
The volunteers will be in the Pine Belt until the end of this week.
R3SM is a long-term recovery agency, which coordinates the repair or rebuilding of homes of victims of natural disasters. It was founded in 2006.
Creagh says the organization will dedicate its 28th new home construction in a few weeks.
