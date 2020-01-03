First Alert: Nice weekend ahead

The clouds will stick around, but the rain should taper off through the evening and into the overnight hours.
Saturday and Sunday look much drier. The clouds from Saturday morning will clear through the morning and the area should be mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be around 60 degrees.
Monday things start to warm back up with highs in the upper 60s with mostly sunny conditions.
Tuesday another weak front slides through with some extra cloud cover and a 30%t chance for showers. No storms expected at this time, just regular rain. Rainfall totals look to be under one-quarter-of-an-inch.
Wednesday and Thursday look dry again, and then the next system arrives on Friday and Saturday.
