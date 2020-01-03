MDOC: Gangs contributed to violence, deaths inside prisons

I received a briefing today from MDOC on the prison gang violence. Grateful to those working to restore order and safety. That is the first priority. Then we need answers and justice on the people who perpetrated this violence. Any loss of life is tragic and must be addressed. There is much work to be done in our correctional system. Until the transition, we will be working to get more information and offering our assistance to the current leadership.

Tate Reeves via Twitter