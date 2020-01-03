McNeese St. looks for road win vs Central Ark.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Sha'markus Kennedy is averaging 15.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks to lead the charge for the Cowboys. A.J. Lawson is also a primary contributor, putting up 14.8 points per game. The Bears have been led by Eddy Kayouloud, who is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.EFFECTIVE EDDY: Kayouloud has connected on 25.6 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.5 percent of his foul shots this season.