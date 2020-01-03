Heartwarming proposal video gains attention on social media

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A heartwarming video of a Pine Belt couple making the commitment to everlasting love is bringing smiles to the internet.
The video of Justin Patton dropping to one knee and proposing to Jaymee Miller has been shared over 200 times on Facebook.
The couple has been together for eight years, and Justin says Jaymee brightens up his day.
“When I see Jaymee all day... I’m more happy," Justin said.
He bought the ring at Meraki Boutique in Hattiesburg and his mom says once he saw it, he knew it was the one for Jaymee.
Justin says his goal, after marrying Jaymee, is for his fiance to meet Ellen DeGeneres.
The couple plans to have a small ceremony in the spring.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.