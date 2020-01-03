Flooding on Hwy. 49 causing traffic delays in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Standing water over U.S. Highway 49 is causing traffic delays in Forrest County.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the highway is still open, but flooding is impacting the northbound and southbound lanes at Newton Field Road near the Maxie community.
MDOT officials said drivers should use caution if passing through the area.
Off and on showers have been moving through the Pine Belt since Wednesday evening with heavy rainfall at times. According to the WDAM First Alert Weather Team, the rain will continue through the afternoon before letting up for a pleasant weekend.
