Executive Director of MDEQ to step down Jan. 13

“After thoughtful consideration and prayer, I have decided to step down. This is a difficult decision as it is incredibly hard to give up something you love, but my family and I decided it is time to move on to the next chapter of our lives," said Rikard. “The past five years have been some of the most enjoyable of my life. I have such great respect and admiration for the MDEQ staff, and the friendships that I have made will be lifelong. I have truly enjoyed coming to work."