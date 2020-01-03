Animals relocated after neglect at Ellisville shelter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Safe and Warm Animal Rescue Mission in Ellisville has come under scrutiny after a Facebook post on Jan. 1 showed neglect of animals in its care.
In the post, the rescue mission tried to answer questions to donors about how it got to this point and ultimately said it will work to correct the situation.
The next day, SWARM posted on its Facebook saying the rescue mission will be shut down.
The Hub City Humane Society will be taking in the neglected animals in SWARM’s care and saw their neglect firsthand.
“A lot of them are just really skinny or malnourished," said Sally Crane of the Hub City Humane Society. “They’re dehydrated. Some of them had some wounds from either dog attacks. One of them had a gunshot wound that had healed incorrectly, and he needed some antibiotics and he may need surgery. So we’re going to find that out when we go through."
the Hub City Humane Society said they’ll have a tough time taking in these animals without help from volunteers and donations.
“We’re taking care of these animals on top of what we already had, so we’re in dire need of fosters and donations so we can feed, vet, medicate and heal these babies like they deserve,” Crane said.
