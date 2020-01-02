Veterans celebrate New Year at state home in Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins brought in the new year with a special party for the veterans on Wednesday.
They served food, chips, sparkling juice and desserts. They wore New Year’s hats and headbands, with necklaces and leis.
Veterans told us what they hoped for during the New Year.
John Cole wants to be able to walk out of the home. Cole recently broke his hip, has been unable to walk and has lived in the home for eight months.
His granddaughter and her family drove to the Pine Belt from Texas to help him ring in the New Year. The family says they were trying to surprise him, but when they arrived he had already guessed they were coming.
Cole says the staff, doctors and nurses at the home are great, but it’s all up to him to be able to be able to walk again.
“I want to get back to Dallas to the national cemetery to see my wife’s grave again I’d like to see her well not her I would like to see her grave again but uh that’s my plans.”
Most of the veterans said would like to return to the home they knew before moving to the veteran’s home, as well as improved health.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.