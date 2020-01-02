Tim’s Two Cents: USM head football coach Jay Hopson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi head football coach Jay Hopson.
Hopson talks about USM’s recent signing class, the 2019 football season and the Golden Eagles’ postseason trip to Fort Worth.
The Golden Eagles will renew their dormant rivalry with Tulane University at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
