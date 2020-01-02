Running Group starts off new year with fundraiser

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just nine hours after the Hub City sign drop, a few miles down the road the Longleaf Trace was filled with runners and walkers of the Pine Belt Pacers.
The Longleaf Trace starts at downtown Hattiesburg and ends in Prentiss. It is a popular trail among bikers, walkers, runners and dogs.
The 7.5 mile race, the Steam Whistle 12k, had 160 people signed up for the race. The money raised goes into the upkeep of the trail.
Josh Moore, vice president of the Pine Belt Pacers, said they repair and repave the road. They also put signs and lights up.
Participant Donna Sumrall was seen at the finish line cheering her teammates on, playing music on her phone and dancing. She encouraged runners and walkers to make it to the finish line.
“This is a great way to start our new year because it’s a brand new start every year, you get a brand-new beginning," Sumrall said. "Who can’t love that? The old is gone, the new has come.”
Another member of the Pacers who loves this race is Leigh Tanner, who is known among her peers as “BLT."
Tanner is currently running for longer distances because of her teammates. She says they come along side her and tell her she can do it.
“So now for the first time I’m going to do my half this year, I’m in training and then next year I’m going to do a full one,” Tanner said.
Members of the Pine Belt Pacers are runners, speed walkers, walkers, joggers and anyone who wants to participate. They even have elite runners who have ran in the Boston Marathon.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.