Perry County sheriff addresses recent gang violence

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles is sending out a warning to gangs responsible for recent shootings in the area.
Within the span of a week, multiple shootings have left at least four people injured and others fearing for their safety and peace of mind.
The first shooting happened at a McLain gas station in Greene County on Christmas Eve. Another happened a couple of days later at Oakwood Apartments in Beaumont, while a third happened Sunday night in the Little Creek community of Perry County.
Nobles said all of those shootings involved a rivalry between the Vice Lords and Gangster Disciples street gangs.
Six men have been arrested in connection to those shootings, charged with gang-related crimes. Four of those men are already out of jail.
The other two, Jordan Martin and Joshua Griffin, went before a judge Thursday morning and had their bonds set at $100,000 each.
The sheriff said gangs have no place in Perry County and his department is working to put a stop to them.
“When it comes to senseless shooting in my county and my job is to protect the people of this county, and I’m not going to tolerate it," Nobles said. "I’m not going to put up with it. I’m going to do whatever it takes. If I have to sit here, day in, day out, work my guys and we lock up every gang member that’s in this county, you know, to put them in jail for something, I’m going to put a stop to this senseless shooting.”
All of those injured in the shootings are expected to recover.
