Ole Miss adds Durkin, others to coaching staff

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin added three assistant coaches to his staff Thursday.
The list of assistants includes Joe Jon Finley, Chris Partridge and D.J. Durkin.
Partridge and Finley spent the last two seasons on coaching staffs at Michigan and Texas A&M respectively.
Durkin is the former head coach at Maryland. He was fired in 2018 following the death of one of his players.
Jordan McNair, a former Maryland football player, died at the age of 19 after showing signs of heat stroke and exhaustion at a team workout.
After the death, the school investigated Durkin for a toxic culture around the team. He was placed on administrative leave during the investigation and reinstated, but was fired soon after.
