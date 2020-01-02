Mother seeks justice after special needs daughter killed in New Year’s Eve shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The hunt continues for the gunman who fired rounds that entered a house, killing a Jackson woman on New Year’s Eve.
Last year’s final fatal shooting victim coped with a disability. Her mother is issuing a plea for stricter laws and penalties for random shootings in the city.
"My son texted me and was like, ‘It sounds like gunshots and bullets are coming in the house,’” said Paulette Myers.
On the last night of 2019, the 47-year-old’s life forever changed when she said gunfire from one street over entered her home, killing her daughter Jteira Myers.
The 24-year-old was a special needs adult who attended Global Treatment Center.
She graduated from Wingfield High School in 2015.
Three high-caliber rounds penetrated the walls of the house. One came into Jteira’s bedroom.
Myers was told that one bullet entered her daughter’s left back and exited through her neck.
Her brother who was home, thought she was out shopping with their mother.
“But she was here,” said Myers. “So he went in calling her name. He didn’t find her. So when he went in her room, turned around and she was on the floor.”
Myers works for the City of Jackson. The mother of five wants laws changed to allow fines, arrests and tougher sentences for random shootings and gun deaths.
“Something has to be done," she said. "I know they’re trying now, but they’re going to have to tighten up and do something way better way more. Because right now what they’re doing now, I know it’s something, but they’re going to have to do way more. Police anyone, any politician, anyone that up higher than we are. We’re just civilians.”
Jackson police officers reportedly found shell casings from three different firearms, .332 caliber bullets possibly fired from an assault-type weapon.
Jteira was believed to have been standing in her room when her mother said the force of the round pushed her against a wall.
An autopsy has not been completed.
