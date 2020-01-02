MDCPS: Runaway teens have been missing since November

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services are asking for help from the public to find two teens who reportedly ran away in November.
MDCPS officials said the brothers, 13-year-old Aden Jenkins and 15-year-old Miguel Colohua, ran away from the Jones County Youth Court during a hearing on Nov. 19, 2019. The boys were in the custody of MDCPS when they ran.
Agency officials said the brothers have been reported to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office as runaways.
If you see the boys, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.
